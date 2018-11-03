Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $324,000 Position in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in American International Group by 92.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $163,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in American International Group by 81.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in American International Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 579,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

NYSE AIG opened at $43.28 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

