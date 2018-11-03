Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,067,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,711,000 after purchasing an additional 776,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,558,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,932,000 after purchasing an additional 675,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,715,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,710,000 after purchasing an additional 955,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,243,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

