Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 219.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,318,000 after acquiring an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,297,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,200,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185,745 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 42.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $174,238,000 after acquiring an additional 140,364 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 778,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $217,413,000 after acquiring an additional 137,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112,757 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.66, for a total value of $1,160,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,922,458.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.14, for a total transaction of $464,558.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,954.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,629 shares of company stock valued at $18,631,589. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $328.10 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.83 and a twelve month high of $372.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

