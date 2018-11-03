Regions Financial (RF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on RF. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Vining Sparks reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 10,255,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,998,662. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8,481.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.