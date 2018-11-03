Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Sells 825 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,849,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,775,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,593,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,153,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after buying an additional 268,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 327.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 346,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after buying an additional 265,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $234.21 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.51 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.45.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total value of $11,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

