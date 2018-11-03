Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REGI. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.32. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Eric Bowen sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $183,507.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 13,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $280,447.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,843.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,955. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5,920.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

