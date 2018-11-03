Repligen (RGEN) Shares Up 4.6% Following Strong Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $66.47. 18,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 369,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Repligen news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 33,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,625,615.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,305,964.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $233,968.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,305,964.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,683. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,851,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,239,000 after purchasing an additional 485,777 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,135,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,473,000 after purchasing an additional 146,290 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 13.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

