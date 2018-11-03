Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $6,671,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,610,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,441,000 after buying an additional 909,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,669,000 after buying an additional 1,053,773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,436,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,364,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,132,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,424,000 after buying an additional 366,972 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $75.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

