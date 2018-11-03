Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

MXIM stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $26,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,696. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $116,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $119,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

