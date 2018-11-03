ResMed Inc. (RMD) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in ResMed by 8.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $320,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,600.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $66,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.52 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.