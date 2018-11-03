Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $31,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 36.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.5% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $1,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,851,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 228,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 281,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NYSE:RFP opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.46. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.