Restaurant Group (RTN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

RTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Restaurant Group to a reduce rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Restaurant Group to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 258.20 ($3.37) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

