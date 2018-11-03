Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.43 Million Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

