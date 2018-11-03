Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 902 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.8% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.33.

CTAS stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

