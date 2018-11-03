Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 13,690.62%.

Shares of RVNC traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 497,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,797. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $804.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

