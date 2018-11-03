Reviewing Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO) and Tivity Health (TVTY)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 18.78% 17.69% 16.43% Tivity Health 13.79% 28.38% 12.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Health Care Organization and Tivity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivity Health 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tivity Health has a consensus price target of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 36.29%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Tivity Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.51 million 2.46 $960,000.00 N/A N/A Tivity Health $556.94 million 2.50 $63.71 million $1.68 20.70

Tivity Health has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivity Health has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.