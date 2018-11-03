Reviewing Presidio (PSDO) and Wayside Technology Group (WSTG)

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) and Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Presidio alerts:

This table compares Presidio and Wayside Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio $2.86 billion 0.39 $134.20 million $1.39 9.76 Wayside Technology Group $449.38 million 0.13 $5.06 million N/A N/A

Presidio has higher revenue and earnings than Wayside Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Presidio has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayside Technology Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Presidio pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wayside Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Presidio pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Presidio and Wayside Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio 0 4 2 0 2.33 Wayside Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Presidio currently has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Presidio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Presidio is more favorable than Wayside Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Wayside Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Presidio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Wayside Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio and Wayside Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio 4.70% 6.33% 1.70% Wayside Technology Group 0.93% 14.30% 5.56%

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customers' critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, financial services, education, and professional services, as well as government. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various publishers of software; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. markets its products through own Websites, local and online seminars, Webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Programmer's Paradise, Inc. and changed its name to Wayside Technology Group, Inc. in August 2006. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.