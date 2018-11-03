Reviewing Semler Scientific (SMLR) and The Competition

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS: SMLR) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Semler Scientific to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

This table compares Semler Scientific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 19.66% -299.31% 84.43% Semler Scientific Competitors -126.11% -67.54% -20.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semler Scientific and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Semler Scientific Competitors 187 541 1115 45 2.54

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.43%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific’s peers have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $12.45 million -$1.51 million -111.11 Semler Scientific Competitors $1.16 billion $92.96 million -32.76

Semler Scientific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Semler Scientific peers beat Semler Scientific on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as organizations, including healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry; and other healthcare organizations, such as risk assessment groups and other home healthcare providers. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.