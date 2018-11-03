Reviewing THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (TRPX) and Its Rivals

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ: TRPX) is one of 526 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare THERAPIX BIOSCI/S to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THERAPIX BIOSCI/S’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THERAPIX BIOSCI/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio THERAPIX BIOSCI/S N/A -$6.24 million 3.13 THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Competitors $1.95 billion $126.73 million -8.12

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than THERAPIX BIOSCI/S. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares THERAPIX BIOSCI/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THERAPIX BIOSCI/S N/A 33.18% 28.76% THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Competitors -2,656.27% -68.46% -24.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for THERAPIX BIOSCI/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THERAPIX BIOSCI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Competitors 3705 10859 24797 812 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.67%. Given THERAPIX BIOSCI/S’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Company Profile

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has a product development agreement with Cure Pharmaceutical to develop cannabinoid-based product for sleep disorders. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

