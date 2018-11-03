Ring Energy (REI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 1,162,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 732,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Ifs Securities began coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $15.00 target price on Ring Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million.

In other news, President David A. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,375 shares of company stock worth $4,183,691.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 103.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

