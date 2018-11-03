Ripto Bux Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RBX)

Ripto Bux (CURRENCY:RBX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Ripto Bux token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripto Bux has a market capitalization of $42,521.00 and $0.00 worth of Ripto Bux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripto Bux has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00251374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.63 or 0.09767344 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ripto Bux

Ripto Bux was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Ripto Bux’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,236,123 tokens. Ripto Bux’s official website is riptobux.com. Ripto Bux’s official Twitter account is @riptobux. The Reddit community for Ripto Bux is /r/riptobux. Ripto Bux’s official message board is medium.com/@riptobux.

Ripto Bux Token Trading

Ripto Bux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripto Bux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripto Bux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripto Bux using one of the exchanges listed above.

