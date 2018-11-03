Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) versus Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Critical Comparison

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Provident Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Riverview Bancorp pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 22.54% 12.73% 1.32% Provident Bancorp 17.06% 8.69% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $55.96 million 3.35 $10.24 million $0.53 15.66 Provident Bancorp $45.74 million 5.49 $7.91 million N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.51%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Provident Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through its main office and seven branch offices located in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts; and Bedford, Exeter, Hampton, Portsmouth, and Seabrook, New Hampshire, as well as three loan production offices located in Dedham, Massachusetts, and Nashua and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp.

