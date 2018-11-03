Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,531 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 265,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

