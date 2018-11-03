Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of HCP worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCP. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of HCP by 118.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,481,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,889 shares during the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P grew its position in HCP by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 4,928,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after buying an additional 2,798,600 shares during the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its position in HCP by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,680,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,411,000 after buying an additional 2,129,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCP by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,833,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after buying an additional 1,123,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in HCP by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 970,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 725,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

HCP stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.16.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HCP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

