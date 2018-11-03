Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 84,967 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,967 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of L Brands worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in L Brands by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in L Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 134,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $31.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of LB stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

