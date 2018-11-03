Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Medifast Inc (MED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 145,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of MED stock opened at $211.84 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $260.98. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Medifast had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 83.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

