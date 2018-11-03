Robotina Price Down 0.6% This Week (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Robotina has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Robotina token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $143,100.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.15 or 0.09804507 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Robotina Profile

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,561,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

