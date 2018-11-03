Rocky Wiggins Sells 4,500 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Stock

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rocky Wiggins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of Spirit Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $53.69 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.05 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

