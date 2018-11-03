Rogers (ROG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.89 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Rogers updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS.

Rogers stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.66. Rogers has a 12 month low of $105.60 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $189,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,121.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 4,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $630,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,122. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 10.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $244,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 57.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 993.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,724,000 after acquiring an additional 269,638 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $220,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rogers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

