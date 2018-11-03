Rosenblatt Securities Analysts Give Apple (AAPL) a $200.00 Price Target

Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

“We believe this equates to ~6-7% of total new model production in the second half of 2018. We recently trimmed our iPhone XR shipment forecasts by 3 million units due to weak preorders. We are trimming our XR shipment estimates by another 2 million units and trimming our XS shipment estimates by 1 million units. After tracking sell -through data from various retail channels, we believe initial iPhone XR sales are weaker than we expected and weaker than XS/XS Max sales. We estimate global first weekend sales of the iPhone XR to be ~9 million units, 1 million units lower than sales of the the first weekend. Compared to the iPhone 8/8Plus, we believe XR sales are better, although the 8Plus faced some constraints and a smaller sell-through base.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.67.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $207.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,312,613. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

