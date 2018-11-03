Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Price Target to GBX 400

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 378 ($4.94) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 361 ($4.72) to GBX 366 ($4.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 407 ($5.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 401.62 ($5.25).

LON:DLG traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 325.30 ($4.25). The stock had a trading volume of 11,015,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

