Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDSA. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,950.31 ($38.55).

Shares of RDSA stock traded down GBX 79 ($1.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,402.50 ($31.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90) and a one year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.71).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

