RPC Group’s (RPC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RPC Group (LON:RPC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of RPC Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RPC Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPC Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,121.25 ($14.65).

RPC opened at GBX 782.40 ($10.22) on Tuesday. RPC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 714.50 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

