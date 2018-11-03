RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 268,841 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RTI Surgical were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55. RTI Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 1.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that RTI Surgical Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

