RTI Surgical (RTIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. RTI Surgical updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 160,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,892. The company has a market cap of $306.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 1.40. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

