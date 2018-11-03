Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $60-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.86 million.Rudolph Technologies also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.24-0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTEC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 402,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Rudolph Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard B. Rogoff sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $104,373.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.