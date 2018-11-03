RumbleON (RMBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get RumbleON alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.