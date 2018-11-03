Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $30,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,447,000 after acquiring an additional 557,312 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,988,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,460,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,305,000 after purchasing an additional 338,690 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,742,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,412,000 after purchasing an additional 327,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $106.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $232,606.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,279.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $585,397.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,216.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,578 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,264. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

