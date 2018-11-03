RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Get RXi Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXII stock remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 314,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.08. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RXi Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RXi Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.78% of RXi Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Further Reading: Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.