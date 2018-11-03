Ryo Currency Hits One Day Volume of $2,283.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $983,822.00 and approximately $2,283.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.03139063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.44 or 0.07676076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00800012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.01678769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00143724 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.86 or 0.01864052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00421597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00030305 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 7,493,329 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,017 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

