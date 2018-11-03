Sabien Technology Group (SNT) Shares Up 17.1%

Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) shot up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 4,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,123% from the average session volume of 327,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile (LON:SNT)

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.

