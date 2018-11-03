Saia (SAIA) Given a $73.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given a $73.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Saia from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,736. Saia has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $76,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares in the company, valued at $629,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Saia by 64.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Saia by 75.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 293,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,970,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $11,792,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Saia by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 95,043 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

