SalPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $289.00 (SAL)

SalPay (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. SalPay has a total market cap of $0.00 and $289.00 worth of SalPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SalPay has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One SalPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00149459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00250930 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.44 or 0.09730586 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SalPay Token Profile

SalPay’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. SalPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for SalPay is www.salpay.com. SalPay’s official Twitter account is @SALPayTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. SalPay’s official message board is www.salpay.com/blog.

SalPay Token Trading

SalPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SalPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

