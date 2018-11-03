Salzhauer Michael Acquires New Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.23% of Mid Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $311,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12,689.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 187,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $527,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director William A. Specht III purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at $132,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,945 shares of company stock worth $113,627. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.36 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

