Sanchez Energy (SN) Debt Trading 2% Higher Earnings

An issue of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) bonds rose 2% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.125% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $39.50 and were trading at $52.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price. The energy producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $277.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sanchez Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sanchez Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

In other Sanchez Energy news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at $856,997.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 1,299.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,000,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52,905 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 589,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.69.

About Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.