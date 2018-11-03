Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) a €20.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.08 ($22.19).

Shares of BIT F opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 52 week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

