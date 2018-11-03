Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.96. 1,912,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,242,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $67,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Stewart Parker acquired 2,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $430,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 234,346 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

