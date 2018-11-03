Savara Inc (SVRA) CFO Sells $170,385.60 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CFO David L. Lowrance sold 18,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $170,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 58,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,791. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $315.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.06.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 1,012.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

