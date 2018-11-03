Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $216,000 in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $149.46 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

