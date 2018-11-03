Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $250,000 in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNOM. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $572,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,429.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 224.30%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

